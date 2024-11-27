Japan’s Tallest Structure Lit Up for Christmas: Tokyo Skytree Ready for the Season

Japan in Photos

The Japanese have taken Christmas to heart, and shops throughout the country are already decorated festively for the season. Tokyo Skytree is no exception—we take you on a tour of the seasonal decorations at Japan’s tallest structure.

A Christmas tree standing 634 meters high lights up the Tokyo night sky.

Christmas comes but once a year, but the festivities begin early in Japan. The Christmas season began in November in Tokyo with the illumination of Tokyo Skytree Town (Sumida, Tokyo). The Skytree will be lit up in different colors every other day—green to resemble a fir tree and red to resemble a candle, creating a Christmas feel that can be enjoyed from near and afar.

A Christmas tree will be set up as a photo spot on the observation deck 350 meters above the ground, and the official character “Sorakara-chan” will be available for photos in Christmas attire.



A decorated Christmas tree on Floor 350. (© Nippon.com)

Tokyo Skytree Town, located under the Skytree, has transformed into a dazzling hub of about half a million LED lights, illuminating the area from 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm daily. One highlight is the graphical lighting of the stairs on Sorami-zaka, which leads to the Solamachi shopping complex. At any given moment, visitors may see vibrant ornaments or a grand red carpet display that leads to the Skytree. Sorakara-chan will also make guest appearances.



Lights on the Sorami-zaka approach to the Skytree complex. Lights on the Hanami-zaka commence on December 2. (© Nippon.com)



Visitors lining up to snap photos in front of the Pegasus carriage and eight-meter Christmas tree at the plaza. (© Nippon.com)

On the fourth floor, a Christmas market with festive huts await, adorned with Santa on the rooftop. Visitors can enjoy hearty foods and browse a delightful selection of Christmas goods. Meanwhile, the special event space on the third basement level offers live violin and jazz performances, adding to the holiday spirit.

The light festival runs until December 25. Hold the hand of someone special or create a wonderful memory with the kids, and revel in an evening filled with illumination.



Warm up on a chilly night with mulled wine. The boot-shaped cup is yours to keep! (© Nippon.com)



The massive Gingerbread House in the plaza measures four meters in length and weighs 750 kilograms. It will be sliced and sold to visitors as stollen. (© Nippon.com)



The promenade toward Asakusa is also ready for seasonal decoration. (© Nippon.com)

For event details, check the Tokyo Skytree Town Dream Christmas 2024 official website.

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and photos by Nippon.com; banner photos © Nippon.com.)