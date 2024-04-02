Timeline for March 2024

Japan Timeline

Japan’s major news stories in March 2024 included the Nikkei index rising above 40,000 for the first time ever and the Bank of Japan ending its policy of negative interest rates.

1

Four members of the Liberal Democratic Party’s Abe faction, including former Chief Cabinet Secretary Matsuno Hirokazu, appear before a political ethics council in connection with the party’s slush funds scandal. All four deny responsibility and having any connection with the faction’s accounting activities.

Toriyama Akira, known for his manga series Dr. Slump and the world-famous Dragon Ball, dies of an acute subdural hematoma at the age of 68.



Toriyama Akira pictured in 1982. The manga creator was also known for the infrequency of his media appearances. (© Jiji)

3

At the Tokyo Marathon, Benson Kipruto of Kenya wins the men’s race with a time of 2:02:16, and Sutume Kebede of Ethiopia wins the women’s race with a time of 2:15:55.

4

Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Nikkei index closes at 40,109.23, the first time it has ever closed at more than 40,000.

Voice actress Tarako, known for her role as the title character in the popular anime Chibi Maruko-chan, dies at the age of 63.

5

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications issues LY Corporation, the operator of the Line messaging app, with administrative guidance following breaches of personal data. It calls on LY to make sure that there are no further such leaks and, in a rare case, asks it to strengthen its oversight over the South Korean company Naver and review its relationship with the company.

7

The Japan Fair Trade Commission warns Nissan over its illegal reduction of payments to subcontractors.

10

The Boy and the Heron (directed by Miyazaki Hayao) is named Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards, and Godzilla Minus One (directed by Yamazaki Takashi) wins the award for Best Visual Effects.

Akane Tomoko is elected as president of the International Criminal Court, becoming the first Japanese person to hold the position. She will serve for three years.

13

Tokyo startup Space One’s Kairos rocket explodes shortly after launch in Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture.

14

The Sapporo High Court rules that the ban on same-sex marriage in the Civil Code and Family Register Act is unconstitutional, making the first such ruling by a high court.

15

Nissan and Honda begin talks concerning collaboration on development of electric vehicles, with the aim of rallying in the EV market.

Rengō (the Japanese Trade Union Confederation) releases preliminary statistics concerning its shuntō spring wage offensive negotiations showing a combined average wage rise of 5.28%. This is more than the 3.80% increase in 2023, climbing above 5% for the first time since the 5.66% increase in 1991.

16

A 125-kilometer extension to the Hokuriku Shinkansen opens between Kanazawa in Ishikawa Prefecture and Tsuruga in Fukui Prefecture.

19

The Bank of Japan announces at its policy meeting that it is ending its policy of negative interest rates, stating that inflation seems set to remain around 2%.

The government approves a bill to create a background check system for jobs involving children, allowing employers to know whether applicants have a record of committing sexual offenses.

21

The Los Angeles Dodgers announce that Ohtani Shōhei’s interpreter Mizuhara Ippei has been fired for involvement with illegal gambling. On March 25, Ohtani denies any involvement in the illegal gambling for which his interpreter Mizuhara was fired, saying that he never made any bets or sent any money.



Ohtani Shōhei (left) with Mizuhara Ippei interpreting at Ohtani’s first press conference after joining the Dodgers in December 2023. (© Reuters)

22

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical announces a recall of five of its health food products containing beni kōji (red yeast rice), due to health problems among users. As of March 29, the supplements are believed to have caused five deaths.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako visit evacuation shelters in the area affected by January’s Noto Peninsula earthquake.



Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako talk to evacuees in a gymnasium in Suzu, Ishikawa Prefecture, on March 22. (© Jiji; pool photo)

Sakamoto Kaori wins the women’s singles title at the World Figure Skating Championships in Montreal, becoming the first woman to win three successive titles in 56 years.



Sakamoto Kaori celebrates her third successive title in Montreal. (© Reuters)

24

Takerufuji, ranked as no. 17 maegashira, wins the spring Grand Sumō Tournament with a 13–2 record in his debut appearance in the competition. It is the first time for a top-tier makunouchi wrestler to win his debut tournament in 110 years.

26

The government decides to allow exports of its next-generation fighter jet, to be developed together with Britain and Italy. The National Security Council revises the Three Principles on Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology and their implementation guidelines.

27

The yen falls to a 34-year low of 151.97 against the dollar on the Tokyo foreign exchange market.

28

The Takarazuka Revue admits that abuse of power by senior members led to the death of one of its performers, and makes an apology.

The Miyagino stable, where former yokozuna Hakuhō was serving as stablemaster, is shut down after physical abuse by his protégé Hokuseihō. Both stablemaster and wrestlers are transferred to the Isegahama stable.

29

JR Central gives up on its 2027 target for opening its linear Chūō Shinkansen, a maglev line between Tokyo and Nagoya, due to opposition in Shizuoka Prefecture, through which the planned line would pass. It sets a new target of 2034 or later.

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: Director Yamazaki Takashi (right) and visual effects artist Shibuya Kiyoko hold Academy Award statues after Godzilla Minus One won the award for Best Visual Effects on March 10, 2024. © Mike Coppola/Getty Images.)