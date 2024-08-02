Timeline for July 2024

Japan Timeline

Newsfrom Japan

The Supreme Court’s ruling that the former Eugenic Protection Act was unconstitutional and the issuing of new banknotes for the first time in 20 years were among the stories making headlines in Japan in July 2024.

1

Prime Minister Kishida Fumio visits the Noto Peninsula six months after it was hit by a major earthquake, attending the first meeting of a taskforce established to reconstruct the area.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency launches an H3 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite from Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture. It is the second successful launch of an H3 rocket, after the first in February 2024.

2

Ohtani Shōhei becomes the third Japanese player to pass 500 RBIs in Major League Baseball with a two-run homer bringing his total to 501. On July 13, he hits his 200th MLB home run. On July 16, he hits a three-run homer in the All-Star game.



Ohtani Shōhei is congratulated by his teammates after his home run in the All-Star game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on July 16, 2024. (© USA Today Sports via Reuters Connect)

3

In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court finds that the former Eugenic Protection Act was unconstitutional and orders the government to pay damages to victims of forced sterilization under the law. On July 17, Prime Minister Kishida apologizes directly to plaintiffs and says the government will no longer seek to apply the statute of limitations.

The Bank of Japan issues new banknotes for the first time in 20 years, featuring Shibusawa Eiichi on the ¥10,000 bill, Tsuda Umeko on the ¥5,000 bill, and Kitasato Shibasaburō on the ¥1,000 bill.



The new banknotes in a photograph taken in Tokyo on July 3, 2024. (© Jiji)

7

Incumber Koike Yuriko wins the Tokyo gubernatorial election to secure a third term, ahead of Ishimaru Shinji and Renhō. There were a record 56 candidates.



Koike Yuriko holds a bouquet of flowers after winning a third term as Tokyo governor. (© Jiji)

9

Unemoto Naomi becomes Japan’s first female prosecutor-general.

10

Hiroshima High Court rules that a transgender woman can officially change gender without the need for surgery.

11

The Nikkei index hits an all-time closing high of 42,224.02, topping 42,000 for the first time.

12

The Ministry of Defense disciplines 218 members of the Self-Defense Forces for offenses including mishandling of security secrets. Marine SDF Chief of Staff Sakai Ryō steps down on July 19.

13

Prime Minister Kishida meets with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin and the two leaders agree to establish an economic security framework to counter China.



Prime Minister Kishida Fumio (left) and Chancellor Olaf Scholz at a joint press conference in Berlin. (© Michael Kappeler/dpa via Reuters Connect)

14

Golfer Furue Ayaka wins the Evian Championship for the first time, finishing 19 under. She is the fourth female Japanese golfer to win a major.



Japan’s Furue Ayaka celebrates her victory in the Evian Championship at Evian-Les-Bains, France, on July 14, 2024. (© AFP/Jiji).

16

At a meeting of the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission’s Northern Committee in Kushiro, Hokkaidō, members agree to raise annual catch quotas for bluefin tuna by 50% for large fish, weighing at least 30 kilograms, and by 10% for smaller fish. This may lead to greater catches and lower prices.

17

The Akutagawa Prize is awarded to Asahina Aki for Sanshōuo no shijūkyū nichi (The 49th Day of the Salamander) and Matsunaga K. Sanzō for Bari sankō (Expert Route Mountain Climbing). The Naoki Prize goes to Ichiho Michi for Tsumidemikku (Crimedemic).

18

Tokyo prosecutors raid the office of LDP House of Representatives lawmaker Horii Manabu, who is suspected of violating the Public Office Election Act by having a secretary bring funeral condolence money to voters.

19

The global chaos caused by a faulty update to Windows computers running software from US security company Crowdstrike affects some companies in Japan including low-cost carrier Jetstar, which has to cancel flights, and Universal Studios Japan, which is forced to temporarily suspend operations at its restaurants and stores due to problems with its cash registers.

Gymnast Miyata Shōko withdraws from the Paris Olympics after it emerged that she had smoked and drunk alcohol.

23

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Chairman Kobayashi Kazumasa and President Kobayashi Akihiro resign after the company’s supplements containing beni kōji are linked to multiple deaths.

Russia bans 13 Japanese executives and others from entering the country, including Toyota Chairman Toyoda Akio, Rakuten Chairman and CEO Mikitani Hiroshi, and Japan International Cooperation Agency President Tanaka Akihiko. The move comes in response to Japanese sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

25

The Central Minimum Wages Council reports that the minimum wage should be raised by a record-high ¥50 in fiscal 2024, bringing the national hourly average to ¥1,054.

27

The World Heritage Committee of UNESCO decides to add the Sado Island Gold Mines in Niigata Prefecture to the World Heritage list. South Korea approves the registration after earlier opposition, as Japan agrees to provide information at the site about the use of forced labor from the Korean Peninsula during World War II.



A ceremony marks the addition to the World Heritage list in Sado, Niigata Prefecture on July 27, 2024. (© Jiji)

Tsunoda Natsumi wins the women’s 48-kilogram jūdō gold at the Paris Olympics. It is Japan’s 500th Summer Olympics medal.

28

At two-plus-two talks in Tokyo between Japan and the United States, involving the foreign and defense ministers of each country, the United States announces it will give US Forces Japan operational authority. It will also strengthen cooperation with the SDF.

Abe Hifumi retains his Olympic title in the men’s 66-kilogram jūdō event. His sister Uta, who also won gold at Tokyo 2020, makes a shock second-round exit.

31

The Bank of Japan announces at its policy meeting that it will hike its policy interest rate from 0%–0.1% to 0.25% from August 1. It is the second rise this year after it ended its policy of negative interest rates in March, and brings short-term interest rates to their highest level since 2008.

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: Abe Hifumi in action in the final of the men’s 66-kilogram jūdō competition at the Paris Olympics on July 28, 2024. © Reuters.)