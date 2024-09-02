Timeline for August 2024

Japan Timeline

Japan’s top news stories in August 2024 included the first ever Nankai Trough megaquake alert and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio’s announcement that he will not run in the Liberal Democratic Party presidential election slated for September.

1

The Japan Meteorological Agency reports that the country experienced its hottest July since statistics were first kept in 1898, with temperatures 2.16 degrees centigrade higher than the 30-year average, topping the previous year’s record of 1.91 degrees above average.

2

The Nuclear Regulation Authority decides that the number 2 reactor at Tsuruga Nuclear Power Plant operated by Japan Atomic Power does not comply with new safety standards. The standards, introduced after the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear accident, prohibit reactor buildings and other major facilities from being built on active faults. This is the first time for the NRA to reject an application to restart a reactor since the rules were introduced.

5

Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Nikkei index plummets by 4,451.28 points from the previous day’s closing to 31,458.42. This sets a new record for a one-day loss, as it is greater than the 3,836.48-point drop on Black Monday in October 1987. On August 6, however, the index recovers much of its value with a record one-day gain of 3,217.04 points.



A board in Tokyo shows the closing price of the Nikkei index down 4451.28 points on August 5, 2024. (© Jiji)

Gymnast Oka Shinnosuke wins the men’s horizontal bar event at the Paris Olympics. Including team and individual events, it is his third gold medal of the games. He also takes the bronze in the men’s parallel bars.



Oka Shinnosuke, at center, with his third gold medal on the men’s horizontal bar podium. (© Reuters)

8

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake centered off of the coast of Miyazaki Prefecture causes shaking of up to lower 6 seismic intensity. The JMA announces its first ever megaquake alert, warning of a potential temblor along the Nankai Trough. While the alert is lifted on August 15, it has a dampening effect on summer tourism.

9

Nagasaki holds a ceremony marking 79 years since the atomic bombing of the city. Israel is not invited to the ceremony, leading to ambassadors from six G7 members as well as the European Union deciding not to attend.

10

Kitaguchi Haruka wins the gold medal for the women’s javelin throw at the Paris Olympics, becoming Japan’s first medal winner in a women’s field event.



A jubilant Kitaguchi Haruka after winning the javelin event. (© Reuters)

11

The Paris Olympics draws to a close. Japan finishes with 20 gold, 12 silver, and 13 bronze medals. This is its second highest number of gold medals and overall medal total after the Tokyo Olympics held in 2021.

14

Prime Minister Kishida Fumio announces that he will not stand in the Liberal Democratic Party leadership contest to be held in September, effectively stepping down from the premiership.

16

Typhoon Ampil makes landfall in the Kantō region. The arrival of the powerful storm leads to the suspension of the Tōkaidō Shinkansen between Tokyo and Nagoya and the cancelation of many flights, disrupting the travel plans of many returning from trips during the Obon holiday period.

19

NHK apologizes after a Chinese presenter says on a report on one of its international radio programs that the Senkaku Islands are Chinese territory and makes other inappropriate remarks.

Seven & I Holdings announces that it has received a buyout offer from the major Canadian convenience-store chain operator Alimentation Couche-Tard. It forms a special committee of outside directors to consider the proposal.

20

After Maria Branyas dies in Spain at the age of 117, Itooka Tomiko, a 116-year-old woman living in Ashiya, Hyōgo Prefecture, is recognized by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest person.

22

Tokyo Electric Power Company begins preparatory work for experimental removal of molten nuclear debris at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, but stops work after discovering an error in procedures.

23

Kyoto International Senior High School beats Kantō Daiichi High School 2–1 after a tiebreaker tenth inning to win the National High School Baseball Championship. The Kyoto school was founded by Koreans and its school song is in Korean. It is the first time for a Kyoto school to win the tournament in 68 years.



Kyoto International players celebrate their victory. (© Jiji)

24

Ohtani Shōhei of the the Los Angeles Dodgers becomes the first Japanese player and sixth major leaguer ever to have 40 stolen bases and 40 home runs in one season in a game against the Tampa Bay Rays. On August 30, he reaches the unprecedented 43/43 milestone.



Ohtani Shōhei is congratulated by teammates after reaching the 40/40 milestone with a walk-off grand slam. (© USA Today Sports via Reuters Connect)

26

The Ministry of Defense announces that a Chinese military aircraft violated Japanese airspace for the first time, with the incursion lasting around two minutes near the Danjo Islands in Gotō, Nagasaki Prefecture.

29

The powerful typhoon Shanshan makes landfall near Satsumasendai in Kagoshima Prefecture. While it is downgraded to a tropical depression on September 1, for four days it causes serious damage, mainly in Kyūshū, Shikoku, and other parts of western Japan. It also brings heavy rain and severe disruption to transport networks, including long, intermittent suspensions of the Tōkaidō Shinkansen.

Swimmer Suzuki Takayuki wins the gold medal for the men’s 50-meter breaststroke SB3 event at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, which is Japan’s first medal of the competition. It is his sixth Paralympics appearance and eleventh medal overall.

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: Prime Minister Kishida Fumio leaves the press conference on August 14, 2024, after announcing that he would not run in the Liberal Democratic Party presidential election. © Reuters.)