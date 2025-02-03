Timeline for January 2025

Japan Timeline

US President Joe Biden’s blocking of the sale of US Steel to Nippon Steel and Suzuki Ichirō’s entry into the US National Baseball Hall of Fame made headlines in Japan in January 2025.

3

US President Joe Biden blocks the sale of US Steel to Nippon Steel, citing concerns over national security. On January 6, the two companies sue Biden and call for his decision to be overturned.

4

It emerges that Itooka Tomiko, the world’s oldest person, died on December 29, 2024, at the age of 116.

5

Matsuyama Hideki wins the PGA Tour opener in Hawaii, setting a new record with a total of 35 under par over 72 holes. It is his eleventh career PGA Tour victory.

A bluefin tuna from Aomori Prefecture’s Ōma region sells for ¥207 million at the Toyosu fish market’s New Year auction. This is the second highest price ever.

Shōgun wins four awards at the Golden Globes, including best drama series and acting awards for Sanada Hiroyuki, Anna Sawai, and Asano Tadanobu.



From left, Shōgun stars Cosmo Jarvis, Anna Sawai, Sanada Hiroyuki, and Asano Tadanobu line up for a commemorative photo at the Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2025. (© ImageSpace/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect)

8

In a meeting with Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru, eight members of Nihon Hidankyō, which received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2024, call on him to make concrete efforts to eradicate nuclear weapons.

9

The Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare announces that the number of weekly influenza cases, based on reports from 5,000 designated medical institutions across the country, reached a record high for the period from December 23 to 29, 2024, with an average of 64.39 cases per institution.

13

Tokyo police arrest Iwamoto Kinuko, the former chancellor of Tokyo Women’s Medical University, on suspicion of breach of trust for making improper payments of more than ¥100 million in connection with the construction of a new school building.

14

Tokyo police arrest former MUFG employee Imamura Yukari on suspicion of stealing 20 kilograms of gold ingots worth ¥260 million. The total financial damage from Imamura’s activities is thought to be as much as ¥1.7 billion.

17

Yokozuna Terunofuji announces his retirement after a sumō career in which he won 10 tournaments, as his diabetes and injuries make it impossible for him to continue. He completed just 8 of his 21 tournaments since becoming a yokozuna.

Tokyo prosecutors issue a summary indictment to an accountant for the Liberal Democratic Party group in the Tokyo assembly for failing to report ¥35 million in income from fundraising parties and other events. On January 23, the group says that 26 of its members will correct their funds reports.

21

After attending the inauguration of US President Donald Trump the previous day, Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi meets with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington. They agree to deepen ties and to arrange a summit between Prime Minister Ishiba and President Trump as soon as possible.



Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi meets with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington on January 21, 2025. (© AFP/Jiji)

Suzuki Ichirō becomes the first Asian player inducted into the US National Baseball Hall of Fame. He is one vote short of becoming the second player to be admitted unanimously.

22

Pitcher Sasaki Rōki, who threw a perfect game in a 2022 Nippon Professional Baseball match, leaves the Chiba Lotte Marines to join the Los Angeles Dodgers on a minor league contract.

A man with a knife attacks three people at Nagano Station, killing one of them. On January 26, Nagano police arrest the suspected attacker.

23

Former SMAP member Nakai Masahiro announces his retirement from show business, after a scandal concerning alleged sexual assault. Fuji Television instigates a third-party investigation in connection with the incident. On January 27, Fuji Television President Minato Kōichi and Chairman Kanō Shūji resign.

24

The Bank of Japan decides at its policy meeting to raise its short-term interest rate from 0.25% to 0.5%, which is its highest level since 2008.

26

Mongolian-born sumō wrestler Hōshōryū wins his second major title at the New Year tournament. On January 29, he is promoted to the rank of yokozuna.

27

Aoba Shinji’s death penalty is finalized after he withdraws his appeal relating to the 2019 arson attack on Kyoto Animation that killed 36 people and injured 32.

30

The House of Representatives budget committee votes to summon the former accountant of the Abe Shinzō faction to testify about the Liberal Democratic Party slush-fund scandal. The move is supported by opposition parties, with the LDP opposing it and Kōmeitō members walking out before the vote. It is the first non-unanimous vote to summon an individual for testimony in 51 years.

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: From left, Suzuki Ichirō lines up with C. C. Sabathia and Billy Wagner in a commemorative photograph on January 23, 2025, marking their induction into the US National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. © Kyōdō.)