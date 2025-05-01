Timeline for April 2025

Japan Timeline

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s response to President Trump’s tariffs and the opening of the Osaka Expo were among the country’s leading stories in April 2025.

1

The Bank of Japan publishes its March Tankan (Short-Term Economic Survey of Enterprises in Japan), which shows its first downturn in four quarters, as sentiment is affected by concern over US President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs.

2

Nintendo announces the June 5 release of its Switch 2 game console, with a suggested domestic retail price of ¥49,980 for a console with only Japanese language capabilities, and ¥69,980 for a multilingual global model..



The Nintendo Switch 2 game console is unveiled to the media in Tokyo on April 3, 2025. (© Jiji)

President Trump reveals the details of his planned tariffs, with a base of 10% for all countries and regions, and additional tariffs for those with which the United States has a trade deficit. Japan faces a total tariff of 24%, but the additional tariff is suspended almost immediately after coming into effect on April 9, reducing the levy back to its base of 10%.

3

One-year suspensions from the party or party posts expire for Hagiuda Kōichi and 10 other Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers who were implicated in a kickbacks scandal.

6

A major system failure shuts down 106 electronic toll booths on Japanese expressways for 38 hours.

7

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako visit Iōtō (Iwo Jima), the site of a major World War II battle, and offer flowers and prayers for both Japanese and US war dead.



Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako make an offering of flowers on Iōtō (Iwo Jima). (© Reuters)

8

The venture company Cuorips announces that it has applied to the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare for approval to manufacture and sell sheets of heart muscle cells derived from induced pluripotent stem cells, in what would be a first of its kind. Professor Sawa Yoshiki of Osaka University leads the research team.

9

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries Etō Taku announces that the government will continue to release stockpiled rice every month until the summer to tackle high prices for the staple food.

13

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai begins with the involvement of 158 countries and regions, along with 7 international organizations. There are a total of 84 pavilions. On the first day, there are 119,000 visitors.



Visitors gather to take pictures with the official Expo mascot Myaku-Myaku on April 13, 2025. (© Jiji)

14

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications announces that Japan’s total population was 123,802,000 on October 1, 2024, after a 550,000 year-on-year decrease. This is the fourteenth consecutive year for the population to decline. The population aged 75 and over increased by 700,000 to 20,777,000.

15

The Japan Fair Trade Commission issues a cease-and-desist order against Google for violation of the Antimonopoly Act for activities including ordering smartphone makers to preinstall its apps.

16

Minister for Economic Revitalization Akazawa Ryōsei meets with President Trump for around 50 minutes during a visit to the United States for tariffs negotiations. At a press conference, he states that the two sides are targeting a comprehensive agreement as soon as possible.

17

A team of researchers at Kyoto University led by Professor Takashi Jun announces that a clinical trial of a treatment for Parkinson’s disease on seven patients, transplanting cells derived from iPS cells into their brains, demonstrated that it was safe and effective.

UNESCO decides to add Three Editions of Buddhist Sacred Canons stored at the Tokyo temple Zōjōji to its Memory of the World register.

18

A panel of specialists at the MHLW approves the manufacture and sale of gene therapy medicine for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, according to certain conditions and for a limited period.

21

The Tokyo District Court orders the metropolitan government to investigate who the birth parents are of a man who was switched as a baby at a Tokyo hospital 67 years ago. On April 25, Governor Koike Yuriko tells the media that the investigation has begun.

23

Tokyo Electric Power Company removes 0.2 grams of nuclear debris from the Unit 2 reactor at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station in a second trial. This is around a third of the weight of the debris removed in the first trial.

24

The theme park Adventure World in Shirahama, Wakayama, announces that all four of its giant pandas will return to China around the end of June.

Minister of Finance Katō Katsunobu says that both sides reaffirmed that foreign exchange rates would be decided in the market in talks with his counterpart US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington. There were no demands from the US side to set rate targets or establish a management framework.

27

Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru departs for Vietnam and the Philippines in his first overseas trip since President Trump announced new tariffs, with the aim of strengthening ties with ASEAN countries. On April 28, he meets with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh; on April 29, he meets with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.



Prime Minister Ishiba (left) shakes hands with President Marcos in Manila. (© Reuters)

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: Minister for Economic Revitalization Akazawa Ryōsei wears a Make America Great Again cap at a meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington. © Molly Riley/White House/Zuma Press Wire, via Reuters Connect.)