Timeline for June 2025

Baseball legend Nagashima Shigeo dies, the emperor and empress visit Okinawa on the eightieth anniversary of World War II fighting there, and stockpiled rice hits store shelves. The top stories from Japan in June 2025.

1

The Penal Code is revised to unify punishments of imprisonment with and without labor, switching the emphasis toward rehabilitation.

2

The Japan Sumō Association announces the retirement of former yokozuna Hakuhō from the group on June 9. This comes in the wake of a scandal involving physical abuse by one of the wrestlers at the Miyagino stable, run by Hakuhō, in February 2024 that led to the closure of the stable two months later.

3

Nagashima Shigeo, known as “Mister Pro Baseball” for his illustrious career with the Yomiuri Giants, dies at the age of 89. He received the People’s Honor Award in 2013.

4

The Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare announces that there were 686,061 births in Japan in 2024, dropping below 700,000 for the first time.

Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako, and Princess Aiko visit Okinawa, ahead of the eightieth anniversary of the last day of organized fighting on the prefecture’s main island in the Battle of Okinawa on June 23, 1945. They mourn the dead and talk to survivors and the relatives of victims.



The imperial couple and their daughter at the Cornerstone of Peace at Peace Memorial Park in Itoman, Okinawa, on June 4, 2025. (© Jiji)

5

Rice from the 2021 harvest released from government stockpiles under no-bid contracts goes on sale in convenience stores. Lawson and FamilyMart start selling 1-kilogram bags at ¥360 (excluding tax) at selected outlets in Tokyo and Osaka Prefecture. On June 11, the government starts receiving applications from retailers for a further 120,000 tons.

Nintendo launches the Switch 2 video game console. Coming eight years after the original Switch, it draws huge attention, with customers flocking to the preorder website. The initial lottery in April attracted 2.2 million applicants in Japan alone, greatly exceeding expectations.

6

The Tokyo High Court overturns a lower court ruling ordering four former TEPCO executives to pay ¥13 trillion in damages to the company over the March 2011 accident at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station. In the original lawsuit, shareholders had demanded that the executives pay ¥23 trillion.

7

Japan’s tennis squad cleans up at the 2025 French Open, with Oda Tokito winning the wheelchair men’s singles and Kamiji Yui the wheelchair women’s singles, as well as being part of the winning pair in the wheelchair women’s doubles.



Oda Tokito (left) and Kamiji Yui. (Both © Reuters)

14

Nippon Steel announces that US President Donald Trump has approved its acquisition of US Steel. While the American company will be a full subsidiary of Nippon Steel, the US government will receive a “golden share,” giving it veto rights over major decisions.

16

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries Koizumi Shinjirō announces the scrapping of the “rice-crop index” from the 2025 harvest.

Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru meets with President Trump during the G7 Summit held from June 16 to 17 in Kananaskis, Canada, but they do not reach an agreement on tariffs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs raises its travel warning level for Iran to 4, the highest on the scale, urging Japanese nationals to evacuate immediately, following the start of Israeli attacks on the country’s nuclear facilities and other sites. Nihon Hidankyō releases an official statement, calling for an early end to fighting.

Ohtani Shōhei returns to the mound for his first time pitching since August 2023, taking up the mantle of the “two-way threat” once again. On the offensive end, on June 24 he hits a two-run homer for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies, bringing his total across Nippon Professional Baseball and Major League play to 300 home runs.



Ohtani Shōhei returns to the pitcher’s mound for the first time in nearly two years. (© Imagn Images via Reuters Connect)

19

Marking the eightieth anniversary of the final phase of World War II this year, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako make their first visit to Hiroshima since he ascended the throne in 2019. They make a silent prayer at the Cenotaph for the A-Bomb Victims and meet with hibakusha.



Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako make an offering of flowers at the Cenotaph for the A-Bomb Victims in Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park on June 19, 2025. (© Jiji)

22

Tomin First wins 31 seats in the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election; Governor Koike Yuriko is a special advisor for the party. The Liberal Democratic Party wins 21 seats, dropping by 9 in a historic reversal, while its national government coalition partner Kōmeitō wins 19 seats (down 4). Overall, these three parties—which back Koike’s policy agenda in the chamber—win more than half of the available 127 seats.

25

The all-male idol group Tokio, formerly associated with the scandal-ridden talent agency Johnny and Associates, announces it will disband in the wake of member Kokubun Taichi’s June 20 decision to cease his entertainment activities due to unspecified “compliance violations.”

The Ministry of Transportation revokes Japan Post’s business license for general truck transport following revelations that the company failed to conduct appropriate checks on its drivers for alcohol consumption. The firm is prohibited from operating some 2,500 of its vehicles for a five-year period.

27

Shiraishi Takahiro, a death row inmate convicted of the murder of nine people in 2017 in Zama, Kanagawa, is executed by hanging at the Tokyo Detention House. His death sentence was finalized in January 2021; his is the first death sentence carried out since July 2022.

The Japan Meteorological Agency announces that the rainy season has come to an end in southern and northern Kyūshū, Shikoku, and the Chūgoku and Kinki regions of Honshū. With the exception of Kyūshū, it is the first time for any of these regions to see an end to the rainy season within June, marking the shortest wet season on historical record.

29

China’s customs authorities announce that imports of Japanese fisheries products will once again be permitted for the first time since August 2023, when they were cut off after the Tokyo Electric Power Company began releasing ALPS-treated water into the Pacific Ocean from Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station.

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: Fans sign the register at a remembrance ceremony for Yomiuri Giants star Nagashima Shigeo at Giants Town Stadium in Inagi, Tokyo, on June 4, 2025. © Jiji.)