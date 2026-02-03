Japan Timeline for January 2026

Japan Timeline

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s leading news stories in January 2026 included Prime Minister Takaichi calling a snap general election to be held in February.

A Winter Election

1

Families of those who died in the Noto Peninsula earthquake of January 1, 2024, hold memorial services to mark two years since the disaster. As of December 25, 2025, the death toll stood at 698.

Television news presenter Kume Hiroshi dies at the age of 81.

2

As Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako make New Year greetings to the public, Prince Hisahito is in attendance for the first time, having come of age in 2025.

3

Aoyama Gakuin University wins the Hakone Ekiden relay, becoming the first team to achieve three successive victories twice.

5

A bluefin tuna from Aomori Prefecture’s Ōma region is sold for a new record of ¥510.3 million at Toyosu Market’s 2026 New Year auction



The record-breaking tuna on display at chain restaurant Sushi Zanmai in Tokyo. (© AFP/Jiji)

Chūbu Electric Power Company acknowledges that falsified data was used to underestimate earthquake risks for its Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Shizuoka. The Nuclear Regulation Authority condemns the action and announces that it will suspend its inspection of the plant for a potential restart.

6

China’s Ministry of Commerce announces increased restrictions of exports to Japan of dual-use items that can be used for both commercial and military purposes. China Daily reports that the country “is considering tightening export permit reviews for certain rare earth–related items.”

7

A report from a Fukui Prefecture investigative panel on allegations of sexual harassment against former Governor Sugimoto Tatsuji finds that he sent around 1,000 improper emails to four female employees.

8

It emerges that Niwa Uichirō, the first Japanese ambassador to China to come from the private sector, died on December 24 at the age of 86. Before becoming ambassador, he headed the Itōchū trading company.

13

Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae meets with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung in Nara. The two leaders agree to advance discussions toward cooperation on economic security.



Prime Minister Takaichi (right) and President Lee play drums together following their meeting. (© Yonhap/Reuters)

15

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Kōmeitō agree to form a new party ahead of the next general election. On January 16, the new party name is announced as the Centrist Reform Alliance.

16

Prudential Life Insurance states that more than 100 of its employees embezzled ¥3.1 billion from 500 of its customers. President Mabara Kan announces that he will step down.

Prime Minister Takaichi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni meet in Tokyo. They agree to upgrade bilateral ties to a special strategic partnership and to cooperate on boosting supply chains for critical minerals.



Prime Minister Takaichi (right) makes a gift of character goods that Prime Minister Meloni’s daughter likes. (© Zuma Press Wire via Reuters Connect)

17

Former Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide of the Liberal Democratic Party announces that he will not run in the next general election.

19

Prime Minister Takaichi announces the dissolution of the House of Representatives at the opening of the regular Diet session on January 23, saying that with the change in the coalition government she will leave it to the people to decide whether she should lead the country. The election will take place on February 8.

21

Yamagami Tetsuya, who fatally shot former Prime Minister Abe Shinzō in 2022, is sentenced to life in prison by the Nara District Court.

Japan National Tourism Organization figures show that 42.7 million international visitors came to Japan in 2025, far surpassing the previous high of 36.9 million in 2024.

Tokyo Electric Power Company restarts the number 6 reactor at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Station in Niigata. It is the company’s first reactor to resume operations after being shut down following the 2011 Fukushima disaster. However, operations are halted on January 22, after an alarm goes off.

25

Ukrainian wrestler Aonishiki wins his second straight Grand Sumō Tournament with a 12–3 record in Tokyo, becoming the first wrestler to win successive tournaments as a new sekiwake and a new ōzeki in 89 years.



Aonishiki (on top) defeats Atamifuji to secure his tournament victory in Tokyo. (© Jiji)

26

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on the country’s citizens not to visit Japan during the Lunar New Year holiday from February 15 through 23.

27

Campaigning begins for the House of Representatives election.

Ueno Zoo’s twin pandas Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei return to China, leaving Japan without pandas for the first time since two arrived in 1972 to mark the normalization of bilateral diplomatic relations.

29

Three suitcases containing ¥420 million in cash are stolen in Taitō, Tokyo. In the dawn of January 30, an attempted robbery of ¥190 million takes place in a Haneda Airport parking lot. On the same day, ¥51 million is stolen from a Japanese national in Hong Kong, and police arrest six suspects, some of whom are Japanese. The three incidents are thought to be connected.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae campaigning in a wintry venue in Sapporo’s Teine Ward on January 28, 2026. © Jiji.)