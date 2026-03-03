Japan Timeline for February 2026

Japan Timeline

Among Japan’s top news stories in February 2026 were the LDP’s lower house election landslide and a strong performance by the country’s athletes at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

An LDP Landslide

1

The Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology vessel Chikyū successfully retrieves mud containing rare earths from the seabed, 5,700 meters underwater, off the remote Japanese island of Minamitorishima.

2

The “morning-after” pill Norlevo for preventing unwanted pregnancies goes on sale for the first time over the counter, with no need for a prescription, at 7,000 pharmacies and drugstores across Japan.

3

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications releases a report on internal migration, finding that Tokyo had a net inflow of 65,219 in 2025. This was the highest for any prefecture, but was down 14,066 compared with 2024. There were net outflows in 40 of the country’s 47 prefectures.

4

The defense team for Yamagami Tetsuya, who fatally shot former Prime Minister Abe Shinzō in 2022, files an appeal at the Osaka High Court against the life sentence he received at the Nara District Court.

Prudential Life Insurance announces that it will suspend new policy sales for 90 days following a major scandal in which more than 100 of its employees embezzled ¥3.1 billion.

5

Taiwanese chip giant TSMC announces plans to produce 3-nanometer semiconductors for AI at its plant in Kikuyō, Kumamoto Prefecture. This would be the first time to produce chips of this advanced level in Japan. The government is considering providing additional support.

6

Toyota announces that Chief Financial Officer Kon Kenta will become president on April 1, replacing Satō Kōji, who will become vice chairman. Toyoda Akio remains as chairman.



Satō Kōji of Toyota (left) with Kon Kenta, his successor as president. (© Jiji)

8

Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae’s Liberal Democratic Party wins a landslide victory in the House of Representatives election, securing 316 seats, or more than two thirds of the total. The Centrist Reform Alliance loses heavily, going from 167 seats before the election to just 49 after. Nippon Ishin no Kai’s seats rise from 34 to 36, while the Democratic Party for the People’s seats increase from 27 to 28.



Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae, second from left, affixes flowers to the names of winning candidates from her party at LDP headquarters in Chiyoda, Tokyo, on the night of February 8, 2026. (© Jiji)

9

The Nikkei index surges following the LDP landslide, climbing above 57,000 at one time before finishing the day up more than 2,000 points at 56,363.94.

10

The Ministry of Finance announces that Japan’s national debt, made up of government bonds and borrowings, rose ¥24.5 trillion year on year to reach ¥1,342.1 trillion at the end of 2025.

11

Amid continued snowfall since January 21, mainly on the Sea of Japan side of the country, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency announces that there have been 46 deaths due to heavy snow as of February 10.

12

The National Police Agency publishes statistics showing that the number of reported crimes in Japan rose by 4.9% in 2025 to 774,142, in the fourth annual increase.

13

After the resignation of CRA coleaders Noda Yoshihiko and Saitō Tetsuo following election losses, Ogawa Jun’ya is elected as the new party leader.



Ogawa Jun’ya at a Tokyo press conference following his election as the new CRA leader on February 13, 2026. (© Jiji)

17

Miura Riku and Kihara Ryūichi win the gold medal for pairs figure skating at the Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina. This is the first medal ever for Japan in the event.



Kihara Ryūichi holds Miura Riku as they perform in the free skating section of the pairs figure skating event on February 17, 2026. (© Jiji)

18

After being formally elected as prime minister in the Diet, Takaichi Sanae names an unchanged cabinet.

Preliminary international visitor figures for January published by the Japan National Tourism Organization show that the number of Chinese visitors dropped by 60.7% year on year to 385,300. This follows calls from the Chinese government for its citizens not to visit Japan, in reaction to comments by Prime Minister Takaichi concerning Taiwan.

19

A Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare expert panel approves the manufacture and sale of medical products using iPS cells, in a world first. The two approved products treat heart disease and Parkinson’s disease, respectively.

20

In her policy speech, Prime Minister Takaichi pledges to implement “responsible and proactive fiscal policy” and announces plans to suspend the consumption tax on food products for two years.

22

At the end of the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, Japan’s medal total reaches a record high of 24 (5 gold, 7 silver, and 12 bronze), ahead of the 18 it won in Beijing in 2022.

24

China’s Ministry of Commerce announces that it has added 20 Japanese companies, including Mitsubishi Heavy Industries affiliates, to its list of firms that may not receive exports of dual-use items that can be used for both commercial and military purposes, such as rare earths.

26

Preliminary demographic statistics from the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare show that in 2025 there were 705,809 births in Japan. This set a record low for the tenth successive year.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te awards baseball legend Oh Sadaharu with the Order of Brilliant Star for his contributions to relations between Japan and Taiwan.



Oh Sadaharu (second from left), President Lai Ching-te (center right), and others pose in Oh’s trademark one-legged stance. (Courtesy Taiwan Presidential Office; © Jiji)

27

The government-backed chipmaker Rapidus announces that it has raised ¥167.6 billion in investment from 32 private companies, including Honda and Canon. The government has also invested ¥100 billion, and is the largest investor.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Japan’s Milano Cortina Olympics gold medal winners: at top left, Kimura Kira [© Reuters]; at bottom left, Murase Kokomo [© Reuters]; at center, Miura Riku and Kihara Ryūichi [© Zuma Press Wire via Reuters Connect]; at top right, Totsuka Yūto [© Imagn Images via Reuters Connect], at bottom right, Fukada Mari [© Reuters].)