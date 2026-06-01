Japan Timeline for May 2026

Japan Timeline

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s leading news stories in May 2026 included announcements by major food manufacturers of plans to use simplified packaging due to naphtha shortages.

Toyota Hits ¥50 Trillion

1

Tennis player Nishikori Kei announces that he will retire from competition at the end of the current season. In 2014, he reached the US Open final, while he achieved a career-high singles ranking of number four in the world.

2

Inoue Naoya defeats Nakatani Junto in a 3–0 decision in Tokyo to defend his undisputed super bantamweight boxing world title.

During a speech in Hanoi, Vietnam, Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae announces her intention to boost the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific by promoting security cooperation, bolstering supply chains, and establishing shared rules to maintain economic order. On May 4, she meets with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Canberra, and the two leaders give a joint statement pledging to strengthen supply chains for energy and critical minerals.

6

One high school student is killed and more than 20 people are injured in a crash in Kōriyama, Fukushima Prefecture. The driver of a microbus carrying high school students from Niigata Prefecture is arrested on suspicion of negligent driving causing death or injury.

8

Toyota becomes the first Japanese company to top sales of more than ¥50 trillion in fiscal 2025.

The Ministry of Finance announces that Japan’s national debt rose to ¥1,343.8 trillion as of the end of March 2026, increasing by ¥1.7 trillion since the end of 2025.

Horror writer Suzuki Kōji, known for works like Ring and Spiral, dies in Tokyo at the age of 68.

12

Snack maker Calbee announces that it will use monochrome packages for some of its products, due to a shortage of naphtha, needed to make ink, as a result of the Iran War. On May 14, Kagome announces that it will simplify the packaging for its ketchup, as the effects of the shortage spread.

13

Figure skater Sakamoto Kaori, who won a silver medal at the Milano Cortina Olympics, announces her retirement and her recent marriage.



Sakamoto Kaori holding a bouquet of flowers at a press conference in Kobe on May 13, 2026. (© Jiji)

14

Honda announces its first consolidated net loss since it became a listed company in 1957, with a loss of ¥423.9 billion in fiscal 2025. The cancelation of development for three EV models had a major impact of ¥1.6 trillion on the negative side.

A woman is killed and her two sons injured in a home invasion in Kaminokawa, Tochigi. The crime is thought to have been orchestrated by a tokuryū group. Four high school students and a woman in her twenties are later arrested, while the organizer is believed to have fled the country.

15

The Japan Football Association announces the 26 members of the Japanese men’s national soccer team who will compete at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Mexico, the United States, and Canada. Midfielder Mitoma Kaoru misses out due to injury, while defender Nagatomo Yūto will be playing in his fifth consecutive World Cup.



Japan team members take a photograph at a training session in Chiba on May 25, 2026. From left: Ōsako Keisuke, Seko Ayumu, Nagatomo Yūto, Sano Kaishū, Dōan Ritsu, and Ueda Ayase. (© Jiji)

18

Suzuki Toshifumi, who pioneered Japanese convenience stores with Seven-Eleven and became president of Seven-Eleven Japan, dies at the age of 93. Suzuki launched the company’s first store in Japan in 1974.



Suzuki Toshifumi in April 2018. (© Jiji)

19

Prime Minister Takaichi meets with South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung in Andong, South Korea. They agree to cooperate on energy security, amid ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

21

Complete digitalization of the civil court system begins across Japan. It is now possible to submit lawsuits, view court records, and receive judgements online.

23

Okamoto Tao and Virginie Efira share the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress for their roles in All of a Sudden, directed by Hamaguchi Ryūsuke. Okamoto is the first Japanese actress to win the award.



Best Actress winners Virginie Efira (left) and Okamoto Tao in Cannes on May 23, 2026. (© AFP/Jiji)

25

The Nikkei index rises above 65,000 for the first time, due to expectations for the end of fighting between the United States and Iran.

26

Yomiuri Giants manager Abe Shinnosuke announces his resignation following his arrest on suspicion of assault against his eldest daughter the day before.

27

A bill to establish a centralized national intelligence council is passed in the House of Councillors. The council will investigate and analyze information related to national security, terrorism, and foreign spy activities.

28

Prime Minister Takaichi meets with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who is a state guest in Japan 70 years since the two countries normalized diplomatic relations. The two leaders agree to upgrade their countries’ relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Simplified Kagome and Calbee packaging prompted by the naphtha shortage. © Jiji.)