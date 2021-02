Japan to receive more than two million COVID-19 vaccine doses in March

Newsfrom Japan



FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a ”Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine“ sticker in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will receive up to 2.3 million coronavirus vaccine doses from Pfizer Inc in March, the minister overseeing Japan’s vaccination programme, Taro Kono, said on Wednesday.

Japan launched its inoculation drive last week. It has already taken delivery of over 800,000 doses.

