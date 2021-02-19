Japan to receive second vaccine shipment on Sunday, Jiji says

Newsfrom Japan



FILE PHOTO: A medical worker holds a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Tokyo Medical Center, as Japan launches its inoculation campaign, in Tokyo, Japan February 17, 2021. Behrouz Mehri/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will receive its second shipment of coronavirus vaccines on Sunday, vaccine programme chief Taro Kono said, according to news agency Jiji Press.

Japan launched its inoculation drive on Wednesday, giving medical personnel the Pfizer-BionTech vaccine. It is the last of the Group of Seven grouping of industrialised nations to begin vaccinations.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)