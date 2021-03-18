Olympics: Tokyo 2020 main organising bodies to discuss spectators on Saturday -Kyodo

Newsfrom Japan



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, is seen through a traffic sign at Tokyo Metropolitan Government Office building in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Organisers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, including local government officials and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), plan to hold a meeting on Saturday and discuss whether to allow overseas spectators, Kyodo News reported on Thursday.

The meeting will be held by the five main parties involved in Tokyo 2020, including Tokyo organisers, the IOC, the International Paralympic Committee, the Tokyo metropolitan government and the central government of Japan, the report said.

