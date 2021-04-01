Tokyo 2020 says not true that Osaka torch relay cancelled

Newsfrom Japan



FILE PHOTO: The Olympic rings are illuminated in front of the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Olympic organisers said on Thursday it was not true they and Osaka officials had decided to cancel the torch relay in the city this month amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The organising committee city will work closely with Osaka to make a decision as soon as possible and announce it swiftly, it said in an emailed comment to Reuters.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga earlier said the Osaka relay had been cancelled.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; editing by John Stonestreet)