Japan to expand special COVID-19 measures to four more prefectures: NHK
Newsfrom JapanPolitics Society Health
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japanese government has decided to put four more prefectures including Kanagawa, next to Tokyo, under a quasi-state of emergency, bringing the number of prefectures targetted for COVID-19 prevention to 10, public broadcaster NHK said on Thursday.
Six prefectures including Tokyo and Osaka are already under the quasi-state of emergency.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Toby Chopra)