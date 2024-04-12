4 China Coast Guard Ships Enter Japanese Waters

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., April 12 (Jiji Press)--Four China Coast Guard ships intruded into Japanese waters off the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture on Friday.

According to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of the southernmost prefecture, two vessels entered the waters including from southeast of Minamikojima around 10:30 a.m.

Around the same time, another two vessels moved in from south-southeast of Taishoto. After two hours, they all left the waters, two from east-southeast of Kubashima, and the other two from northeast of Taishoto.

These were the first intrusions by Chinese official ships into Japanese waters off the islands since April 5 and the ninth and 10th occasions this year.

