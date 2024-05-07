TEPCO Finishes 1st Treated Water Discharge of FY 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 7 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said Tuesday that it has completed the first round of its discharges of tritium-containing treated water from its crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the sea this fiscal year.

TEPCO plans six more rounds in fiscal 2024, which began last month, aiming to release 54,600 tons of treated water in total. The next round is expected for as early as this month.

The first round started on April 19 but was suspended for about six and a half hours on April 24 after a power cable linked to a discharge facility was mistakenly damaged during drilling work in the premises.

No leak of treated water was confirmed, and no abnormality in tritium levels was seen in the sea in the surrounding area.

The company started discharging the treated water in August 2023. About 31,200 tons of water was released in four rounds last fiscal year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]