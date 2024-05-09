Online Video of Japanese Destroyer Likely Real: Defense Ministry

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 9 (Jiji Press)--A video of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer Izumo that was circulating on social media is likely real, the Defense Ministry said Thursday.

The video of the Izumo, docked at the MSDF's Yokosuka base in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, appears to have been taken by a drone. The incident shed light on challenges involving ensuring security of SDF bases as unauthorized drone flights are banned around SDF facilities.

The ministry said that it takes the incident very seriously and that it will work with the police and other authorities to respond toughly while strengthening its security system.

The roughly 20-second video shows the deck of the Izumo taken by a drone flying above the vessel. It was posted on a Chinese video platform website on March 26 and spread on social media after the original video was deleted.

Defense Minister Minoru Kihara had told a press conference last month that the ministry was analyzing the video while looking at the possibility that it was processed or fabricated with malicious intent.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]