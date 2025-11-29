Imperial Palace Street Opened to Public for Autumn Season

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--Inui Street at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo was opened to the public on Saturday for this year's autumn leaves season.

The street is accessible to the public only twice a year, during the cherry blossom and autumn foliage seasons. The biannual opening began in 2014 in a program to celebrate the 80th birthday of then Japanese Emperor Akihito, father of current Emperor Naruhito.

There are 70 maple trees along the street, including Japanese maple and trident maple trees.

Until Dec. 7, visitors can enter the 750-meter street from the Sakashita gate and exit through the Inui gate between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

