Chinese Military Aircraft Locks Radar on ASDF Jets

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry said Sunday that Chinese military aircraft intermittently locked its radar onto Air Self-Defense Force fighter jets twice over the high seas of the western Pacific southeast of the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa on Saturday afternoon.

No personnel were injured and no ASDF aircraft were damaged in the incident, which is expected to lead to further deterioration of relations between Japan and China that have been strained following Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks on a potential Taiwan contingency.

"It is a dangerous act that exceeds the range necessary for safe aircraft operations and is extremely regrettable," Takaichi told reporters in Wajima in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, criticizing the incident.

"We will closely monitor the Chinese military's movements in the waters and airspace around our country and make every effort to carry out warning and surveillance activities," she added.

The Japanese government lodged a strong protest with China through both diplomatic and defense channels, demanding strict measures to prevent a recurrence.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]