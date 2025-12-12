Early Genomic Profiling Boosts Cancer Treatment Options

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--Early cancer genomic panel testing aimed at detecting genetic changes in cancer cells significantly increases patients' chances of receiving effective therapies and reduces mortality risk, according to a study released recently by Kyoto University Hospital.

One in four cancer patients was able to receive the right kind of medication when they underwent cancer genomic panel testing, the study showed.

The testing, called comprehensive genomic profiling, removes DNA from patients' blood and cancer tissues and analyzes dozens to hundreds of kinds of genetic mutations.

Under Japan's public health insurance program, the testing is available only to patients such as those with limited options for effective treatment.

Based on the results of the testing, a panel of experts examines whether there are drugs effective for the patients and makes recommendations to the doctors treating them.

