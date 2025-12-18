Over Half of Deepfakes with Under-18 Victims Made by Classmates

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--More than half of cases reported to Japanese police of sexual deepfakes targeting those aged under 18 were created with the involvement of students from the same schools as the victims, National Police Agency data have shown.

This is the first time that the NPA has released information on minors who became victims of sexual deepfakes, or obscene fake images created using generative artificial intelligence and other technologies. The agency plans to create flyers and warn against such use of AI at delinquency prevention lectures at schools and other events.

According to the NPA, police were consulted over 79 cases of deepfakes targeting those up to the age of 17 from January to September this year. Of them, 41 cases involved junior high school students, 25 cases high school students and four cases elementary school children.

Students from the same schools, such as classmates and senior students, were involved in 53.2 pct of the nine-month total.

Images were confirmed to have been created using generative AI in 14 cases and with image-editing apps in two cases. Although the method used to make deepfakes could not be identified in the remaining cases, most are believed to be AI-generated.

