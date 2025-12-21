Japan Eyes 1-T.-Yen Aid for Domestic AI Development

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to provide around 1 trillion yen in aid for domestic artificial intelligence development over five years, it was learned Sunday.

A new company planned to be launched next spring with investments from more than 10 Japanese companies, including SoftBank Corp., is expected to apply for the aid.

For the aid, the industry ministry plans to allocate around 300 billion yen in the government's fiscal 2026 budget.

The new company is expected to bring together engineers from SoftBank, Tokyo-based AI developer Preferred Networks Inc. and others.

