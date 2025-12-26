Japan's New Imperial Household Agency Chief Vows to Do Utmost

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--Buichiro Kuroda, new chief of Japan's Imperial Household Agency, has pledged to carry out his duties to the best of his ability.

"This is an extremely responsible job, so I am ready to make maximum efforts," Kuroda, 65, who took office as grand steward of the agency Wednesday, told a press conference Thursday, which was also attended by his predecessor, Yasuhiko Nishimura, 70.

On the current situation of the Imperial Family, Kuroda said, "There are issues from the viewpoint of stable succession to the throne, while a decrease in the number of members of the family poses problems in terms of its activities."

Kuroda called on the Diet, Japan's parliament, to "thoroughly discuss" these matters, adding, "I want to explain the importance of the issues on various occasions."

He became vice grand steward of the agency in December 2023. Kuroda said that as he served in the post for the past two years, he felt that the Imperial Family is "an emotional anchor" for the public.

