Japan to Collect 600-B.-Yen Child Care Support Funds in FY '26

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Children and Families Agency on Friday decided to collect 600 billion yen as so-called child-rearing support funds in the form of extra fees to be added to public medical insurance premiums in fiscal 2026, which starts next April.

The funds will be allocated to expanded child allowances and a program to provide 100,000 yen each to pregnant women, among other child care support measures.

The additional premium collection will begin with the April 2026 installment. For insurance plans subscribed to by salaried workers, support payments will be deducted starting in May of the same year.

The amount of support fund contributions varies depending on the type of insurance and income levels. The agency estimates that the average monthly payment for fiscal 2026 will be around 550 yen per corporate health insurance subscriber, some 300 yen per national health insurance subscriber and about 200 yen per person covered by the medical care system for the elderly.

The agency plans to lift the amount of money collected annually under the child-rearing support fund system in stages, aiming to secure 1 trillion yen in and after fiscal 2028. Starting next month, it will launch intensive publicity efforts to raise awareness of the program.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]