Japanese Astronaut Yui Returns to Earth from ISS

Tokyo, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Kimiya Yui and three other astronauts returned to Earth from the International Space Station on Thursday, aboard the U.S. spacecraft Crew Dragon.

The spacecraft splashed down in waters off the coast of California at around 5:40 p.m. Japan time. Its hatch was opened at around 6:20 p.m.

Yui, 55, was the third crew member to emerge. He waved to the cameras with a smile as the recovery team welcomed the astronauts with applause.

The return was moved up by about a month from the initial plan for February due to a health problem of one of the crew members. This marks the first time in the history of the ISS that a mission has been shortened for health reasons.

The four members arrived at the ISS in August 2025 for a long-term stay aboard the Crew Dragon alongside colleagues from the United States and Russia.

