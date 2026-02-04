117 Lawmakers Say Japan Should Join Nuclear Ban Treaty: Hidankyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--A total of 117 Japanese lawmakers said they believe the country should sign and ratify the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, a survey by the hibakusha atomic bomb survivor group Nihon Hidankyo has shown.

Meanwhile, the group, formally known as the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, said that only 20 pct of members of the Diet, or parliament, responded to the survey. No responses were given by members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

"It is very disappointing that not a single LDP member replied," Nihon Hidankyo co-chair Terumi Tanaka, 93, said at a press conference in Tokyo on Tuesday. "We need lawmakers to have solid views."

"I can't help but feel a lack of interest," Michiko Kodama, 88, assistant secretary-general at Nihon Hidankyo, said. She called on the government to join the treaty.

The group called on people to consider the survey results in deciding for whom to vote, as the survey was conducted ahead of Sunday's general election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet.

