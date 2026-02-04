Tokyo Court to Rule on Unification Church Dissolution Order March 4

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo High Court will decide on March 4 whether to back a lower court's order for the Unification Church to disband itself, informed sources said Wednesday.

If the high court upholds the dissolution order, it will take effect regardless of whether the religious group appeals to the Supreme Court, and liquidation procedures will begin. The group could continue its activities as a voluntary organization, but it would lose its status as a religious corporation and would no longer be eligible for tax benefits.

In October 2023, the culture ministry asked Tokyo District Court to issue a dissolution order for the Unification Church after the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July 2022 fueled public criticism of the group. The shooter, who held a grudge against the group, reportedly targeted Abe because he believed that the former prime minister had ties with the group.

In March 2025, the district court issued a dissolution order, citing the group's illegal acts under the Civil Code. The group immediately filed an appeal against the decision.

In the appeal, the Unification Church argued that its dissolution was unnecessary because it had agreed to collective mediation with donation victims. The appeal hearings concluded in November 2025.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]