2,519 Still Unaccounted for 15 Yrs after Huge Quake, Tsunami

Tokyo, March 9 (Jiji Press)--A total of 2,519 people are still unaccounted for in six Japanese prefectures after the 9.0-magnitude earthquake and tsunami struck the Tohoku northeastern region on March 11, 2011, the National Police Agency said Monday.

The number stood at 1,213 in Miyagi, 1,106 in Iwate and 196 in Fukushima, all in the Tohoku region.

The death toll from the disaster came to 15,901 in 12 prefectures. This includes a then 6-year-old girl from the town of Yamada, Iwate, who went missing in the disaster. In October last year, remains found in Minamisanriku, Miyagi, were identified as hers.

Deaths totaled 9,545 in Miyagi, including the girl, 4,675 in Iwate and 1,614 in Fukushima.

After the disaster, police dispatched a total of about 720,000 police officers for search operations in affected areas.

