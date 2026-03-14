7 Arrested over 423-M.-Yen Robbery in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police arrested on Saturday seven individuals, including senior members of groups linked to the Yamaguchi-gumi and Sumiyoshi-kai crime syndicates, on suspicion of robbing a group of people of three suitcases containing a total of 423 million yen in cash in Tokyo in January.

About three hours after the incident, a group carrying cash worth about 190 million yen was attacked at a parking lot at Tokyo's Haneda Airport.

Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department's organized crime control division is investigating the possible connection between the two cases.

The seven arrested individuals allegedly conspired to steal the suitcases on a street in the Japanese capital's Taito Ward around 9:30 p.m. Jan. 29. A 43-year-old man was assaulted when the suspects fled the scene.

According to sources including the MPD division, two of the seven suspects, who drove the getaway vehicle and the vehicle they switched to, are believed to be the masterminds, while three of the remaining five committed the robbery. The other two are suspected to have procured the vehicles.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]