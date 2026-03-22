Kashiwazaki-Kariwa N-Reactor Resumes Power Generation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said Sunday that the No. 6 reactor at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, has resumed electricity generation and power transmission to the Tokyo metropolitan area.

The resumption came a day after TEPCO completed the replacement of a damaged part that led to the suspension of power generation and transmission.

The company now plans to begin commercial operation of the reactor in April at the earliest.

According to the company, an alarm indicating a slight electricity leak from the reactor's generator went off on the evening of March 12. After the reactor's output was reduced to about 20 pct, TEPCO halted power transmission to investigate the cause of the trouble.

It was found later that a part that detects electricity leakage was damaged due to vibrations from the generator, so the company replaced the part with one less susceptible to vibrations. No actual electricity leak was confirmed.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]