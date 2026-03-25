Japan GSDF Member Breaks into Premises of China Embassy in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--Police on Tuesday arrested a Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force member for allegedly breaking into the premises of the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo the same day.

Arrested by the Public Security Bureau of Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department was GSDF Second Lieutenant Kodai Murata, 23, who is from the city of Ebino, Miyazaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

Murata admitted to the allegations against him in police questioning, saying: "I wanted to convey my opinion to the (Chinese) ambassador (to Japan). I planned to kill myself and surprise (the ambassador) unless my opinion is accepted."

No one was injured in the incident.

An official of the embassy found Murata trespassing on the grounds of the diplomatic establishment in the Japanese capital's Minato Ward around 9 a.m. Tuesday. Murata asked for a meeting with the ambassador and was taken into custody, according to the MPD bureau.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]