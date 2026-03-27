Japan Destroyer Set for Tomahawk Duty after Refit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force's Aegis destroyer Chokai, currently deployed to the United States, has completed upgrades and crew training for launching U.S.-made Tomahawk cruise missiles, the Japanese Defense Ministry said Friday.

The destroyer, based at the MSDF's Sasebo base in Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, will conduct a live-fire test in U.S. test waters by around summer before returning to assume duties near Japan in mid-September.

The Tomahawk, with a range of about 1,600 kilometers, is a stand-off missile designed to neutralize targets from outside their range.

It is the first time for the MSDF to introduce missiles capable of attacking enemy bases, enabling operations that can reach targets beyond Japan's territory.

Since mid-October last year, the Chokai has been outfitted with the hardware and electronic devices required for launching Tomahawk missiles with support from the U.S. Navy, according to the ministry. The upcoming test will verify the vessel's operational readiness.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]