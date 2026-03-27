Japanese Manga Artist Yoshiharu Tsuge Dies at 88

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--Prominent Japanese manga artist Yoshiharu Tsuge, best known for "Nejishiki," which was published in 1968, died of aspiration pneumonia at a hospital in Tokyo on March 3. He was 88.

Born in Tokyo's Katsushika Ward, Tsuge worked at a metal plating factory after finishing elementary school. He debuted as a professional manga artist in 1955 with "Hakumenyasha."

Nejishiki, published in monthly manga magazine Garo, depicts a boy wandering through a mysterious town. For its avant-garde style, the work attracted passionate fans.

Tsuge's works often explored themes such as alienation from the world and the absurdity of human existence. He also wrote essays and manga about travel and hot springs. He temporarily served as an assistant to the late Shigeru Mizuki, a renowned Japanese manga artist.

While he had been inactive since the second half of the 1980s, Tsuge's reputation has grown in recent years in Europe and the United States.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]