Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency said Saturday that its sample Somei-Yoshino cherry tree at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward has reached full bloom.

The announcement came three days earlier than average and two days earlier than last year. On March 19, the agency declared the start of blooming in Tokyo.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday, temperatures at an observation point in nearby Kitanomaru Park climbed to 19.6 degrees Celsius.

This season's first cherry blooms in Japan were reported on March 16 in the central cities of Kofu and Gifu and the western city of Kochi. Full bloom was announced on Tuesday in Kofu and on Thursday in Gifu.

Most of the agency's sample trees have already flowered in the Kanto-Koshin central to eastern region, the Tokai central region and western Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]