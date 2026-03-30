Japan's Emperor Meets with Indonesian President

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito held a meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and had lunch together at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Monday.

After seeing Prabowo off at a palace entrance, the Emperor told reporters, "I have recovered" from a cold, and so has Empress Masako.

Emperor Naruhito and Prabowo talked about the Imperial couple's 2023 visit to Indonesia, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

Recalling his meeting with learners of Japanese there, the Emperor said he hopes that they will serve as bridges between the two countries. He also expressed gratitude for Indonesians working in Japan in such occupations as nurses.

Prabowo replied that the two countries have many things in common and that he aims to further deepen their long-standing exchanges.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]