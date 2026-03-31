Funds Sought for Doctor Jet Project to Help Sick Children

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--A nonprofit organization in the western Japan prefecture of Osaka has launched a crowdfunding campaign to continue its "doctor jet" service, which transports critically ill patients to medical facilities by air.

Japan Critical Care Jet Network (JCCN), based in the city of Suita in Osaka, began the campaign on Monday to maintain the service for severely ill pediatric patients, with a goal of raising 200 million yen.

The project has relied on donations, but funds have become depleted, making it difficult to continue operations without additional support.

The doctor jet is an aircraft staffed with doctors and nurses that provides intensive care, including artificial respiration, while transporting patients to medical institutions, including those equipped with pediatric intensive care units.

This service is crucial for patients in areas with limited access to specialized medical care, as it can travel longer distances than medical helicopters.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]