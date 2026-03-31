Japan to Introduce "Blue Ticket" Fines for Cyclists Wed.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan will introduce the "blue ticket" system for cyclists on Wednesday, allowing riders who commit relatively minor traffic violations to avoid criminal punishment by paying fines.

The system will cover violators aged 16 and over, imposing fines of between 3,000 yen and 12,000 yen for 113 types of traffic violations.

The maximum fine of 12,000 yen will be imposed on riders who use smartphones while riding a bicycle. Those who look at the screen of a smartphone mounted on a bicycle with a holder can be given a blue ticket.

In principle, police officers will first issue guidance or warnings, but highly dangerous violations, such as using a smartphone while riding on a bicycle, may result in the immediate issuance of a blue ticket.

A fine of 5,000 yen will be imposed for riding on brakeless track bicycles, called "piste bikes," or defective bicycles and 7,000 yen for entering a railway crossing with the barriers down.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]