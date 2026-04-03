Tohoku Univ., SoftBank to Develop Disaster Prevention AI

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., April 3 (Jiji Press)--Tohoku University's International Research Institute of Disaster Science has started joint research with SoftBank Group Corp. to develop generative artificial intelligence technology dedicated to disaster prevention.

As it has been 15 years since the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami that mainly struck northeastern Japan, the joint project aims to use AI to address the issue of passing on memories and lessons from the disaster, the institute said Thursday.

In the research, an AI model developed by SoftBank will learn from Tohoku University's disaster archives and tsunami simulation data. The new AI model will be developed over the next three years and is slated for testing in fiscal 2028.

The data to be learned by the new AI will be collected from storytellers and municipalities.

Shunichi Koshimura, who assumed the post of the institute's director on Wednesday, said that he believes it is crucial to ensure the continuity of handing down disaster lessons.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]