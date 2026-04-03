Chinese Survey Ship Leaves Japan's EEZ

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., April 3 (Jiji Press)--A Chinese maritime survey vessel that had been operating without permission in Japan's exclusive economic zone off the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture has left the area, according to the Japan Coast Guard.

The Chinese ship was confirmed to be operating in the EEZ about 70 kilometers west-northwest of Uotsuri Island, part of the island chain claimed by China, around 1:30 p.m. Monday, according to the JCG's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the southernmost prefecture's capital.

It left the EEZ around 4 p.m. Thursday after the JCG demanded the vessel to stop its activities, the headquarters said the same day.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]