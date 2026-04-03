Japan Health Minister Warns about Rising Measles Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese health minister Kenichiro Ueno on Friday urged the public to exercise caution as measles cases are increasing.

"It is highly contagious, and one in 1,000 people is said to die even in developed countries," Ueno told a press conference.

The number of people infected with the disease in Japan this year had reached 152 as of March 22, the highest total for the same period since 2020.

"Please consider vaccination if your children are eligible for routine immunizations or if you are unsure of your own vaccination history," he added.

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