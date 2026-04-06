Japanese Aquarium Returns with Even Bigger Jellyfish Collection

Newsfrom Japan

Tsuruoka, Yamagata Pref., April 6 (Jiji Press)--An aquarium in northeastern Japan boasting the world's largest collection of jellyfish has welcomed back visitors after a revamp, adding even more species to its exhibits.

Reopened just this month, the Tohoku Epson Aquarium Kamosui in Tsuruoka, Yamagata Prefecture, gained 20 more jellyfish species, now exhibiting a total of 100 species of the creatures.

"We're now able to accommodate the needs of all kinds of visitors, including those who want to be soothed by watching jellyfish and those wanting to observe the creatures up close," said Kazuya Okuizumi, head of the aquarium. "We hope that people enjoy their time here in whatever way they want."

The aquarium opened in 1964. Concern about its survival grew in the late 1990s when the annual number of visitors fell below 100,000. By shifting its focus to its jellyfish exhibits, it enjoyed a rise in popularity. In 2012, the aquarium was recognized by Guinness World Records for having the world's largest collection of jellyfish species.

Even after a further expansion in 2014, the facility became too cramped for programs related to jellyfish breeding technologies. Following a five-month closure related to another renovation, the aquarium opened its doors to visitors once again on Wednesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]