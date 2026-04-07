Emperor, His Family Visit Disaster Memorial in Fukushima

Newsfrom Japan

Tomioka, Fukushima Pref., April 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako and their daughter, Princess Aiko, on Tuesday visited a facility commemorating the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, and the subsequent nuclear accident, in Tomioka, Fukushima Prefecture.

The Historical Archive Museum of Tomioka houses permanent exhibits of items damaged in the disaster that mainly struck the Tohoku northeastern region.

Among the exhibits is a police car that was engulfed by the tsunami while the officers were guiding residents to evacuate. One of the two police officers who were in the car at the time of the disaster was killed, while the other remains unaccounted for.

The Imperial Family viewed the exhibits with solemn expressions, with Empress Masako quoted as saying, "It is painful."

Watching a recreated display of the town's disaster response headquarters at the time of the catastrophe, Emperor Naruhito asked, "What was the hardest thing?"

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]