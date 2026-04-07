Japan Govt OKs Bill to Make Digital Textbooks Official

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Tuesday adopted a bill to designate digital textbooks as official materials on par with their conventional printed versions and to make them eligible for free distribution in elementary and junior high schools.

Japan is expected to use digital textbooks, which are currently treated as supplementary learning materials, as official textbooks from as early as fiscal 2030 after government screenings in fiscal 2028.

Local boards of education will select textbooks. The use of either paper textbooks alone or in combination with digital versions will be allowed.

Digital textbooks have the advantage of allowing students to use audio functions to check pronunciation when learning English and to practice fingering on instruments, such as recorders, while watching videos.

On the other hand, some people have raised concerns about potential adverse effects on children, such as deteriorating eyesight.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]