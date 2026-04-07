Japanese Researchers Find Clue to Evolution of Chloroplasts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--A group of Japanese researchers has confirmed that Rapaza viridis, a single-celled eukaryote, sends proteins derived from its own genes to chloroplasts it takes from green algae to have them conduct photosynthesis.

This research outcome provides a clue to unraveling the evolution of chloroplasts, according to the research group, including Fukui University of Technology Prof. Yuichiro Kashiyama and Osaka Metropolitan University lecturer Masami Nakazawa.

It is believed that green algae, as well as plants, took cyanobacteria, a prokaryote, into their own cells and transformed it into chloroplasts.

Rapaza viridis was discovered in a tide pool on Canada's west coast in 2012. It was initially considered to prey on Tetraselmis, a kind of green algae. However, a study published in 2023 found that Rapaza viridis takes and uses only chloroplasts.

While chloroplasts have their own DNA, many of the proteins necessary for photosynthesis are produced and supplied from the genes of green algae and plants.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]