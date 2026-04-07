Police Search for Missing Boy in Kyoto Mountains

Newsfrom Japan

Nantan, Kyoto Pref., April 7 (Jiji Press)--Police investigators searched for an 11-year-old boy in the mountains near his home in Nantan, Kyoto Prefecture, western Japan, on Tuesday.

The sixth-grade student in a local elementary school, Yuki Adachi, went missing after his father dropped him off near the school at around 8 a.m. on March 23, according to the Kyoto prefectural police.

His homeroom teacher noticed at around 8:30 a.m. that Adachi had not arrived at school. The teacher contacted his parents at around 11:50 a.m. His father reported to police around noon that his son was missing.

On March 29, Adachi's relatives found his rucksack in the mountains about 3 kilometers west of the school.

The police have deployed about 700 investigators in the search for the boy. They have found no clues so far other than his rucksack.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]