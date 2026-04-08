3 Workers Killed after Scaffolding Collapse in Kanagawa

Newsfrom Japan

Kawasaki, Kanagawa Pref., April 8 (Jiji Press)--Three workers died after scaffolding collapsed during crane dismantling work at the Keihin District of JFE Steel Corp.'s East Japan Works in the city of Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo, on Tuesday.

The Kanagawa prefectural police and other authorities are working to confirm the victims' identities and resumed the search on Wednesday morning for one person who remains missing.

At around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, during the work to dismantle a large crane used for unloading iron ore from ships, the crane's weight fell for unknown reasons, causing a scaffold to collapse and five male workers to fall.

Four of the five workers, including the three who were later confirmed dead, were taken to hospital. Authorities believe the one worker who remains missing may have fallen into the sea.

The police are conducting a detailed investigation into the cause of the accident, with the possibility of professional negligence resulting in death or injury in mind.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]