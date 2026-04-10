Study to Analyze Impact of Bear Appearances on Elderly People

Newsfrom Japan

Akita, April 10 (Jiji Press)--A study is planned to analyze the impact of bear appearances on the daily lives and mental health of elderly residents in Akita Prefecture, which had the largest number of bear attack victims in Japan in fiscal 2025.

The study will be led by Hidetaka Ota, head of Akita University's Advanced Research Center for Geriatric and Gerontology. "We expect the study findings to be useful for other prefectures," Ota said.

In the northeastern prefecture, 67 people were attacked by bears, including four fatalities, in the year that ended in March. Bear sightings were reported even in urban areas.

During that fiscal year, Ota and others began a project to support dementia prevention efforts for elderly people, including conducting cognitive function tests. According to them, about 10 pct of the project participants reported difficulty visiting doctors or exercising outside since bear sightings increased around last autumn.

In light of such voices, the Ota-led team will conduct a new survey in fiscal 2026 to ask elderly people how bear sightings have affected their frequency of outings and their physical and mental state.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]