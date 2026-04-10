Japan Group Eyes Practical Use of Smart Contact Lens in 2030

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)--The head of a Japanese consortium established to expedite the development of smart contact lens said Friday that the group aims to put such products into practical use around 2030.

"While foreign information technology giants have led the development of smartphones and smart glasses, we want to spread smart contact lens from Japan to the rest of the world," Yasuhiro Takaki, head of the Smart Contact Lens Consortium, said at the group's inaugural meeting in Tokyo.

"We hope to put them into practical use around 2030," said Takaki, professor at Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology.

The consortium comprises the university and other entities such as Waseda University and Japanese contact lens maker Seed Co.

The consortium aims to integrate minute electronic components into contact lens while advancing research and development to display data including images in the field of view and promoting the technology for medical use.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]