Memorial Held for Kumamoto Quake Victims 10 Years On

Newsfrom Japan

Mashiki, Kumamoto Pref., April 12 (Jiji Press)--A memorial ceremony was held in Kumamoto Prefecture on Sunday for the victims of powerful earthquakes that hit the southwestern Japan prefecture 10 years ago.

At the ceremony, held by the town of Mashiki in Kumamoto, 184 participants, including bereaved families, observed a minute of silence, offering prayers for the victims.

"Disasters can strike at any time and in any place. To ensure that deep sorrow is not repeated, we must promote the development of disaster-resilient communities," Mashiki Mayor Hironori Nishimura said at the ceremony.

Kumamoto Governor Takashi Kimura said, "We will continue to provide strong support so that recovery can progress further and the region can become a safe and secure place to live."

Mashiki was hit by two quakes both measuring the highest reading of 7 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, with the foreshock occurring on April 14, 2016, and the main shock two days later.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]